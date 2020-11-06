Corey Anderson hoping for Vadim Nemkov or Phil Davis next after victorious Bellator debut

Light heavyweight Corey Anderson is hoping to fight Vadim Nemkov or Phil Davis next after a victorious Bellator debut over Melvin Manhoef.

Anderson was a big free-agent signing after mutually parting with ways with the UFC this past summer. A former top-five light heavyweight in the UFC, Anderson was matched up against Manhoef for his debut in the Bellator cage. On paper, it looked like a squash match between a young, elite 205lber and an aging 44-year-old fighter in Manhoef, and it played out just like that in the cage as Anderson won via vicious second-round TKO.

The win over Manhoef was a good way for Bellator to introduce Anderson to its audience and for “Overtime” to get some cage time after having not fought since February. It might also be enough for Anderson to get a title shot against Nemkov, the new champion, or at the very least a fight with Davis, the former champion. Speaking to reporters following Bellator 251, Anderson said he wants either Nemkov or Davis next.

“We already saw Nemkov beat (Davis) once. I think he just got better. He’s going to do the same thing, so technically, I want Nemkov. But if Phil wins, I want Phil. I want the belt. I want that belt on my wall. I’ve been dreaming about it. I want a belt over my TV when I wake up every morning. I want to see it (and say), ‘I did that,'” Anderson said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Nemkov is coming off of an incredible TKO win over Ryan Bader that saw him win the Bellator light heavyweight championship. As for Davis, he has won three straight fights including a split decision over Lyoto Machida in his last fight. Bellator might pair up Nemkov vs. Davis next and have Anderson fight the winner for the belt, but there is certainly the chance Anderson could just get the title shot against Nemkov right away.

Who should Corey Anderson fight in his second match in Bellator?