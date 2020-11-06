Bellator 251 Results: Corey Anderson TKO’s Melvin Manhoef (Highlights)

Corey Anderson is set to make his Bellator debut against knockout artist, Melvin Manhoef in the main event of Bellator 251.

Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1) has been a pro since 1995 and at 44-years-old is still going strong. The former Bellator middleweight title challenger is on a two-fight winning streak but has not fought since October of 2019 when he beat Yannick Bahati by TKO at Bellator 230. In his career, Manhoef has fought the likes of Gegard Mousasi, Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy, and Mark Hunt.

Corey Anderson (13-5) is set for his promotional debut after being granted his release from the UFC earlier this year. The 31-year-old was in a No. 1 contender bout in February but was knocked out to current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. Anderson finished his UFC tenure with a record of 10-5. He also holds notable wins over Glover Teixeira, Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, and Jan Blachowicz.

Round one starts with Anderson and Manhoef feeling each other out and Anderson shoots and gets the takedown. “Overtime” landing punches on the ground and has Manhoef’s arm trapped which is making it hard for the 44-year-old to defend the punches and get back up. Corey Anderson explodes and lands heavy shots and Manhoef puts him back into guard. Manhoef sweeps and gets back up to his feet. Anderson gets him down again and lands vicious ground and pound that caught the attention of the ref. After more ground and pound, Manhoef gets back up and is met with a knee of Anderson. A dominant first round for the former UFC fighter. Manhoef threw just three punches and landed one in the opening frame.

The second round begins and Anderson is utilizing his jab and walking down Manhoef to the cage. Anderson shoots and gets the takedown with ease and starts to land ground and pound and Manhoef puts him back into guard. Anderson separates and is landing heavy elbows. The ref tells Manhoef to move and defend himself while Corey Anderson continues to land heavy shots. That’s it, Corey Anderson defeats Melvin Manhoef by second-round TKO. What a Bellator debut for Anderson who calls for a title shot.

Official result: Corey Anderson def. Melvin Manhoef via TKO (elbows) at 2:34 of Round 2.

