Corey Anderson clarifies release comments, willing to wait for Jones vs. Reyes winner

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has clarified his recent remarks about wanting to be released from the UFC, and has also confirmed his plans for the immediate future.

Anderson was able to derail the Johnny Walker hype train at UFC 244 in phenomenal fashion, finishing the eccentric Brazilian via TKO in the first round. The Ultimate Fighter winner’s antics after the fight received quite a lot of attention, as did some of his comments regarding his desire to receive a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title shot.

During an interview with MMA Fighting yesterday, Anderson made it clear that he is willing to wait for his shot at the belt.

“I have to clear that up,” Anderson said. “Media’s known for click-baiting and I think I know what reporter said that but he didn’t say the whole interview. The interview in the back they said ‘what do you want next?’ and I said I want a title fight. I want Jon Jones my next fight. Then they mentioned Dominick Reyes and I said 100 percent, Dominick Reyes has been doing his work, he’s put in his time. I wanted to fight him but he’s earned this fight, too. I’m in no rush to fight for the title right now.

“If Jon Jones wants to fight Dominick Reyes in December or January, that’s completely fine. I will take the winner of that,” Anderson added. “Then it went onto ‘but what if they try to take one of these new guys and bump them up in the rankings and put them in front of you — what if after Dominick Reyes, they push you to the back of the line again, what would you do?’. That’s when I said, if they’re going to do that to me, then release me.”

Regardless of whether or not he gets the next shot at the belt, Corey Anderson has certainly made sure that nobody will be overlooking him any time soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.