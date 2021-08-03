Conor McGregor’s wheelchair charity boxing match postponed: “I reckon late October at earliest”

Conor McGregor has confirmed that his proposed wheelchair charity boxing match in September has been postponed.

McGregor’s wheelchair boxing extravaganza will see him take on Al Foran, a man who has become “notorious” for his impressions of the former two-weight UFC champion in recent years. However, as opposed to going down next month, the Irishman’s return to Dublin will now be pushed back until later in the year.

Conor McGregor himself released the following tweets to confirm he’s still interested in taking part.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date!

Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair #LamborghiniWheelchairs https://t.co/cFhlGOROeq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Conor McGregor continued:

Conor McGregor is of course coming off of back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. Their most recent contest took place at UFC 264 and resulted in the Irish star suffering a broken leg.

