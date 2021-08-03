Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor’s “terrible” deleted tweet about his father

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared his thoughts on the recent deleted tweet by Conor McGregor, which appeared to mock the passing of his father.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) lost his father thirteen months ago due to complications stemming from the novel Coronavirus. It was a tragic loss for ‘The Eagle’ and one which promoted his decision to walk away from the sport.

Since making his retirement official, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a successful transition to coaching, this while taking in a number of different fights. One of the fights the Russian star decided to make time for was July’s trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

After ‘The Diamond’ was able to defeat ‘Notorious’ for a second time at UFC 264, ‘The Eagle’ sent out the following reaction on Twitter.

“Good always defeats evil, very happy for Dustin Poirier.”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Khabib’s arch nemesis in McGregor, as the Irishman tweeted and deleted the following controversial rebuttal.

“Covid is good and father is evil?”.

McGregor was immediately put on blast for his remarks. After Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz slammed the former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier was quick to follow suit.

“He absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help.” Cormier said of McGregor’s deleted tweet. “Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

Most recently Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to give his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s deleted tweet during a brief interview with TMZ Sports.

“I think so.” Nurmagomedov replied when asked if McGregor’s tweet had crossed the line.

When asked for his direct thoughts on Conor’s tweet, Khabib responded with the following one word answer: “Terrible.”

Conor McGregor is hoping to get a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier once he has made a full recovery from his leg injury. However, ‘The Diamond’ recently revealed that his upcoming fight with Charles Oliveira could very well be his last.