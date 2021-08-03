Cody Garbrandt sends a message to Sean O’Malley after booking his UFC flyweight debut

Cody Garbrandt has sent a departing shot to Sean O’Malley after his flyweight debut was officially announced.

In the wake of his defeat to Rob Font earlier this year, Garbrandt has been forced to reflect on his time at 135 pounds and what will come next for the former UFC bantamweight champion. While many believe he can still be a top contender, others worry that his time as an elite member of that division has come and gone.

It was confirmed last night that Garbrandt would be opting to move down to flyweight with his first fight coming against Kai Kara-France. Before he left, though, he made sure to let O’Malley know that he’d be back one day.

“Don’t worry Suga I’ll be back after I grab this strap, maybe you’ll be in the top 15 by then ??”

“No Love” was previously scheduled to take on Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight championship but a bout of COVID-19 ruled him out of that contest. Now, he wants to prove to the masses that he has what it takes to go down in history as a two-weight UFC champion.

Will Cody Garbrandt be able to win a title at flyweight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!