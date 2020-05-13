Conor McGregor: Without me, this whole ship would sink

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor recently suggested he’s keeping the entire fight game afloat.

McGregor has been very active on Twitter over the last few days, jawing back and forth with stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, and Kamaru Usman.

One of his latest remarks alluded to his influence over the fight game (love him or hate him, he’s still the biggest star in MMA history).

Without me this whole ship sink.

Never forget that! #BigYachtsy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

“Without me this whole ship sink,” McGregor. “Never forget that!”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he walloped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to a 40-second TKO victory. This win was preceded by a lengthy absence from competition, which followed the Irishman’s failed bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At present, McGregor does not currently have a fight booked, but he recently teased a potential return to action in July—perhaps even for a lightweight title fight.

Super excited for the LW Title bout in July! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

“Super excited for the LW Title bout in July,” he wrote on Tuesday.

While McGregor seems to be suggesting he’s the next man in line for a lightweight title shot, that’s certainly contrary to the information we have. At present, all signs point to Nurmagomedov, the undisputed champion, defending his title against the newly minted interim champion, Justin Gaethje, sometime in the late summer or early fall.

What do you think of the bold claim Conor McGregor made on Twitter on Tuesday? Do you think the Irish MMA superstar is keeping the whole sport afloat?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/13/2020.