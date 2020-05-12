Conor McGregor “super excited” for lightweight title fight in July

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says he’s “super excited” for a lightweight title fight in July.

McGregor made this comment on Twitter on Tuesday.

Super excited for the LW Title bout in July! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

“Super excited for the [lightweight] title bout in July,” he wrote.

You’ve probably got some questions. So do we.

At present, there is no lightweight title fight scheduled for July. The next lightweight championship fight is expected to pit undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against newly minted interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje, but the fight is not yet scheduled. Furthermore, McGregor has made no secret of his disdain for both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, which makes his suggestion that he’s excited to see them fight a little bizarre.

It’s possible that McGregor is actually suggesting he’ll be involved in the next lightweight title fight, whether it’s against Nurmagomedov or Gaethje.

When you factor in another one of his recent Tweets, it seems increasingly likely that this is what he’s saying.

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

“See you in July,” the Irish superstar wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

These cryptic Tweets come just a day after McGregor unleashed an absolutely savage rant on social media, targeting Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, as well as his other lightweight rivals Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he thumped fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to a 40-second TKO win. While this performance got him back to winning ways, it occurred in the welterweight division, rather than the lightweight division.

What do you think McGregor is saying here? Is he conceding that he’s excited to watch Nurmagomedov and Gaethje go at it, or is he suggesting he’ll be competing in a lightweight title fight in July?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.