Bellator 252 Results: Patricio Pitbull KO’s Pedro Carvalho (Highlights)

Bellator remains in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 252 where Patricio Pitbull takes on Pedro Carvalho in the main event.

Patricio Pitbull (30-4) is on a five-fight winning streak where he won and defended the featherweight title three times during this run. He also knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to win the lightweight title to become a champ-champ in Bellator. Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Juan Archuleta to defend his belt in the opening round of the featherweight grand prix.

In his career, Pitbull holds notable wins over Emmanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel, Henry Corrales, and Wilson Reis, twice. He is considered the face of Bellator and actually picked Carvalho as his opponent in the selection show back in January.

Pedro Carvalho (11-3) is on a six-fight winning streak and is 4-0 in Bellator. Last time out, he submitted Sam Sicilia to advance to the quarterfinals of the featherweight grand prix. In his Bellator tenure, he holds a notable win over Derek Campos.

Round one starts and Carvalho runs to the center of the cage and starts walking down Pitbull. The champ-champ lands a heavy shot that made Carvalho’s legs buckle and they clinch. Once they separate, Patricio Pitbull hurts Carvalho and gets in a choke but the SBG Ireland product gets out of it and back to his feet. Pitbull hurts him again, lands another shot that drops Carvalho, and knocks him out. What a performance from the champ-champ.

The champ retains with a walk-off! 🔥 Is @PatricioPitbull the greatest fighter in Bellator MMA history? #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/A2BlOs3J7i — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 13, 2020

Patricio Pitbull will now fight Emmanuel Sanchez in the semis of Bellator’s featherweight grand prix. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of A.J. McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell which goes down next weekend.

Official result: Patricio Pitbull def. Pedro Carvalho by KO (punch) at 2:10 of Round 1.

