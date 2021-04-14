Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 official for UFC 264 in Las Vegas

The lightweight trilogy match between rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is now official for the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view.

On Wednesday morning, the UFC made it official that McGregor vs. Poirier will take place on July 10 at UFC 264. The fight will be contested at 155lbs and is set for five rounds or less. The promotion also revealed that the event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans can now pre-register for tickets for the fight. UFC president Dana White also said in another video that up to 20,000 fans will be in attendance for UFC 264.

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 was the fight that made sense all along, but it hit several snags along the way, including this week when Poirier took to his social media to accuse McGregor of going back on donating $500,000 to “The Good Fight Foundation.” That led McGregor to say that the fight wasn’t happening and that he would look for other opponents, which led to a number of UFC lightweights volunteering their services. Thankfully, it appears as though cooler heads have prevailed and now fans will be able to get the chance to watch the fight that they want to see between the two lightweight stars.

This is the third time, of course, that Poirier and McGregor have met inside the Octagon. The first time came back at UFC 178 in September 2014, when McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of their featherweight battle. Seven years later and the two men met at UFC 257 in January 2021, this time with Poirier returning the favor by a second-round knockout. This trilogy fight this summer is for all the marbles. These two fighters are already UFC Hall of Famers when it’s all said and done, but having that trilogy fight victory in a head-to-head battle against each other would be something special for their legacy.

