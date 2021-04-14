Tony Ferguson explains why he called Nate Diaz his bitch: “Just some light banter, man. I got nothing against the dude”

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson explained why he called Nate Diaz his bitch: “Just some light banter, man. I got nothing against the dude.”

Ferguson recently made a tweet where he said that Diaz was his “b*tch” ahead of UFC 262. The card takes place on May 15, and Ferguson faces off against Beneil Dariush on the main card. In the co-main event of the evening, Diaz returns from his layoff to take on Leon Edwards in a No. 1 contender fight. In Ferguson’s tweet, he suggested that it was because of him that the event sold out in minutes. He then used the tweet as an opportunity to take a shot at Diaz, not to mention former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to Submission Radio this week, Ferguson said that he was just joking about the words he said to Diaz. It was just Ferguson trying to inject a bit of banter ahead of the sold-out card. As far as Ferguson goes, he actually has a lot of respect for Diaz.

“Oh, he always has (been my b*tch). It’s just some sh*t talk, just some light banter, man. I got nothing against the dude. He’s a good, solid dude. But when it comes down to the scrap game, it’s like come on, put ‘em up, put ‘em up,” Ferguson said.

“I got nothing against the kid. He’s Mexican, so I got a lot of love for the dude. We just happen to be in different divisions. But we’re different weight classes, so I shouldn’t f*cking trip too much. Like I said, there’s plenty of piles for everybody, it’s just different, you’ve got to take an open look at it and not be so f*cking greedy going after the same f*cking ones.”

Do you want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz fight in the Octagon one day?