Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is “on” according to John Kavanagh: “Return of the mac confirmed”

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is on according to coach John Kavanagh.

For weeks now, McGregor and Poirier have been linked to the rematch on January 23. However, nothing has become official but it was reported on Tuesday that the deal is done, which Dana White denied.

Yet, despite White saying there are still some hurdles, Kavanagh, the head coach of McGregor at SBG Ireland claims that the rematch is on.

It's on. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 10, 2020

"It's on," Kavanagh tweeted.

Immediately, many fans thought he was referring to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Then, in a follow up tweet, the coach seemingly confirmed the fight is on.

– SBG team member won a title

– 2 SBG team members offered major contracts

– return of the mac confirmed

– pedro going to bed almost on weight

celebrate the little wins life sends you and life sends you more little wins to celebrate Beir bua#HappyTuesday — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 11, 2020

"SBG team member won a title. 2 SBG team members offered major contracts. return of the mac confirmed. pedro going to bed almost on weight celebrate the little wins life sends you and life sends you more little wins to celebrate Beir bua," Kavanagh tweeted.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Although both Poirier and McGregor have hinted the fight is a done deal, the UFC hasn’t officially announced the bout. So, anything could happen between now and January but it appears McGregor and Poirier will have their long-awaited rematch on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257.

Who do you think will win, Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier when they rematch at UFC 257?