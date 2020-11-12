Rafael dos Anjos believes rebooking Conor McGregor fight makes sense if he beats Paul Felder

Rafael dos Anjos believes a fight with Conor McGregor makes a lot of sense if he beats Paul Felder on Saturday night.

Dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to fight at UFC 196 with the Irishman looking to become a champ-champ. However, RDA was forced out of the fight due to an injury and then lost his belt to Eddie Alvarez who went on to fight McGregor.

So, with Rafael dos Anjos moving back down to 155lbs, he believes rebooking the fight with Conor McGregor makes a lot of sense.

“I’m past that. But, I believe that me being back at lightweight, this fight could happen. We never know. This a combat sport, injuries happen, it was bad for me,” Rafael dos Anjos said to Morning Kombat. “Not about money, not about payday, nothing about that, I never pull out of fights due to injuries my whole career. I’m going for my 30th UFC appearance this Saturday and I believe 43 total and I never had to pull out due to injury, that was my first time. I am back at lightweight, I am going to climb the rankings, Khabib, I don’t know if he is retired or not, but if he does, he will leave the division wide open. Anything can happen. We were scheduled to fight twice, me and Conor, so we will see.”

Rafael dos Anjos is making the move back down to lightweight after going 4-4 at welterweight but dropped four of his last five. The Brazilian fought for interim gold at 170lbs but came up short against Colby Covington. During his run at welterweight, he beat the likes of Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, and Kevin Lee.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. He is expected to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor fight?