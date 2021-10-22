Conor McGregor vows to end Tony Ferguson’s life in potential UFC showdown

Conor McGregor says he will end Tony Ferguson’s life inside the Octagon if the two end up fighting.

On Friday evening, McGregor took to social media to blast Ferguson, which isn’t the first time he has taken shots at him. However, he added to it saying he wants to end “El Cucuy’s” life in there.

Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it.

Only on PPV. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

After some fans then criticized Conor McGregor for saying he will kill Tony Ferguson if they fight, he rallied off more tweets saying all he cares about is money.

“I don’t give a fuck I just want your money,” McGregor wrote. “Sauce. Money. Power. If the numbers dip I’ll change. Until then hahahahahaahajajah.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see McGregor take a shot at Ferguson as the two have talked about fighting one another before. El Cucuy even called out the Irishman on social media recently for a fight.

At this point, it does seem likely that McGregor and Ferguson will eventually share the Octagon with one another. The storyline is there and El Cucuy is a big enough name to help sell a ton of pay-per-views. It’s also a winnable fight for McGregor to get back into the win column and put himself back in line for a potential title shot.

Regardless, before McGregor can even fight he still needs to rehab his leg. He likely won’t be able to fight again until the summer of 2022 but he no doubt has options for his next fight.

