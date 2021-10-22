Marvin Vettori cusses out and flips off Paulo Costa in heated faceoff after weight debacle (Video)

Marvin Vettori was heated when he went face-to-face with Paulo Costa at the UFC Vegas 41 faceoffs.

Vettori and Costa are set to headline the card and it was scheduled to be at middleweight. Yet, at media day on Wednesday, it was revealed the Brazilian wouldn’t be able to make the weight and the scrap was moved to a 195lbs catchweight. However, on Thursday evening, it was then announced it would be a light heavyweight fight, where both men successfully made weight.

After weigh-in on Friday, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa had their faceoff where the Italian was angry and cussed out the Brazilain.

Borrachinha and The Italian Dream go head-to-head tomorrow 😤 🇧🇷 @BorrachinhaMMA vs 🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori [ #UFCVegas41 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jbBo88HKfX — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

You can hear Vettori telling Costa that he “lost to the f*****g scale” and he plans to “punish” him on Saturday night. Matchmaker, Sean Shelby did not let these two get close as it is clear the weight debacle has the two not liking one another.

Paulo Costa (13-1) has not fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Adesanya back at UFC 253 last September. The Brazilian was 5-0 in the UFC before getting the title shot. Before getting the title shot, he picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a decision win over Yoel Romero. He also holds TKO wins over Uriah Hall, Johny Hendricks, Oluwale Bamgbose, and Garreth McLellan. Costa is currently ranked second at middleweight.

Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) is coming off a decision loss to Adesanya at UFC 263 in June in his first UFC title shot. Prior to getting the title shot, he was on a five-fight winning streak where he picked up notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Kevin Holland, and Karl Roberson. If the Italian can beat Costa it would arguably be the biggest win of his career. Vettori is currently ranked fifth at middleweight.

What do you make of Marvin Vettori blasting Paulo Costa for the weight debacle?