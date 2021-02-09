Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz over ESPN interview: “Look out, we got a bad ass”

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to respond to Nate Diaz’s Tuesday morning interview with ESPN.

Diaz and McGregor have fought twice previously. They first met at welterweight in March, 2016, with Diaz submitting McGregor in round two. The pair then met in an immediate rematch in August of the same year. In that fight, McGregor evened the score with a hard-fought majority decision victory.

Since then, McGregor and Diaz have traded plenty of trash talk in interviews and on social media. During Diaz’s interview with ESPN, that trend unsurprisingly continued—and McGregor was quick to return fire.

While McGregor could have targeted Diaz for any number of things, he elected to poke fun at his rival for the gaming chair he sat in during the interview, calling it a “race car chair.”

See what McGregor had to say below, as captured buy Connoisseur of Combat on Twitter:

Damn it 😂 I have the same gaming chair too pic.twitter.com/kxQUCgpgEY — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 9, 2021

“Look out, we got a bad ass in a race car chair over here,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Cool race car chair bro.”

“Vroom vroom beep beep.”

During his interview with ESPN, Diaz had plenty to say about McGregor, most notably criticizing his rival’s performance against Dustin Poirier last month.

“I think he f*cked up more than Dustin did anything good,” Diaz said of McGregor. “He was landing shots and it looked in the bag to me but he still makes the same mistakes he always has.

“He tried to make it last against Khabib [Nurmagomedov in 2018], he took four rounds to finish him off; then he fought Dustin, he was dropping combinations on him but I think he was pushing the pace like he had it in the bag,” Diaz said. “That happens because he doesn’t want to be in there, he’s too anxious for the kill because he wants out. He should have slowed it down a little bit.”

What do you think of these comments from Conor McGregor?