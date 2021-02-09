Dustin Poirier responds to Nate Diaz’s callout

Top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has already responded to a recent callout from his long-time rival, Nate Diaz.

Diaz recently partook in an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, which was published on Tuesday morning. During the interview, he expressed interest in fighting Charles Oliveira and Poirier, but clarified that he has no interest in doing so in the 155-pound lightweight division—only at 165 or 170 pounds.

“The whole lightweight division has been taking Ls. Every single one of them, except for what’s-his-name who just beat [Tony] Ferguson,” Diaz said, referencing Oliveira. “That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy, that’s who I’ll fight.

“I like the winners,” Diaz continued. “I’m a winner. I ain’t lost to nobody.”

“I ain’t fighting at ’55. There ain’t nobody at 170. When those guys grow up I’ll fight somebody at 170. The ’55 division has some guys in it. I like the Oliveira fight or the Dustin Poirier fight.”

Speaking on Twitter, Poirier responded to this callout from Diaz. He seems more than willing to fight the Californian at a heavier weight.

A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 9, 2021

“A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea,” Poirier said not long after the Diaz interview surfaced.

Despite never meeting in the Octagon, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have plenty of history. The pair were briefly scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018, but the fight fell through.

Since then, the two stars have repeatedly expressed interest in fighting one another. Poirier did so most recently after his career-altering knockout win over Conor McGregor last month.

“It is exciting, it is fun,” Poirier said of a potential fight with Diaz in his own interview with ESPN. “Those are the kind of fights I want to be part of. Fights that are exciting to me and that I’m motivated to get up and bust my ass every day. That is exciting. That is a guy I grew up watching, a guy who is still a very big name, that’s it.

“I think the fans would be in for a great fight if that one happens,” Poirier continued. “Does it make sense in the lightweight division? No. Does it make sense where I am at, standing in the door front of a title shot? No. But, it is a fun fight and this is entertainment and this is fighting.”

Does a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz interest you? If so, what weight class should the two stars fight in?