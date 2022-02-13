Uriah Hall claims “ugly” Darren Till is “scared” to fight, ‘The Gorilla’ responds

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Uriah Hall, Darren Till, UFC
UFC middleweight fighters Uriah Hall and Darren Till

Darren Till has responded after fellow UFC middleweight Uriah Hall suggested that he was “scared” to fight him.

Hall (17-10 MMA) was rumored to face Till (18-4-1 MMA) in the UFC’s return to London on March 19th. However, the bout never materialized and according to ‘Prime Time’ that is because Darren Till is “scared” to fight.

“I did, I wanted (to fight) him, but I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared. Either that, or he’s injured or some sh*t. He’s always making excuses. That’s how I look at him,” Hall told The Schmo in a recent interview. “He talks smack, but I know when I stand in front of him he’s gonna be quiet, so I know I can beat him. I just know I can beat him. He’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly, and I just know I can kick his ass.”

Darren Till clearly caught word of Uriah Hall’s comments and responded in kind on Twitter:

“@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker. I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW.”

Darren Till continued:

“When I return you’ll get ur shot, I’ll be returning 100% not 50% so stay prepared… what’s wrong with me talking smack? I’ve always talked smack & always backed it up by fighting the best. If you want to fight just literally DM me & we can set it up. I have always DM’d all past opponents. Marvin, Derek, Whittaker, Gastelum, Masvidal, Wonderboy etc… DM me on Instagram my friend and we can see if u are still chatting that same shit…”

Darren Till last competed in September of 2021 where he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The setback marked his second in a row and fourth in his past five fights.

Hall, meanwhile, is scheduled to fight Andre Muniz on April 16, 2022.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. The UFC books two new fights for April, including Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz
  2. What’s next for Sean Strickland after Jack Hermansson after UFC Vegas 47?
  3. Derek Brunson says win, lose or draw at UFC 271 – He will only fight twice more
  4. Kamaru Usman wants $100 million for Israel Adesanya fight, responds to callout from Khamzat Chimaev
  5. Bobby Green explains why he will always be loyal to the UFC: “They put the money in for my brother’s funeral”