Uriah Hall claims “ugly” Darren Till is “scared” to fight, ‘The Gorilla’ responds

Darren Till has responded after fellow UFC middleweight Uriah Hall suggested that he was “scared” to fight him.

Hall (17-10 MMA) was rumored to face Till (18-4-1 MMA) in the UFC’s return to London on March 19th. However, the bout never materialized and according to ‘Prime Time’ that is because Darren Till is “scared” to fight.

“I did, I wanted (to fight) him, but I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared. Either that, or he’s injured or some sh*t. He’s always making excuses. That’s how I look at him,” Hall told The Schmo in a recent interview. “He talks smack, but I know when I stand in front of him he’s gonna be quiet, so I know I can beat him. I just know I can beat him. He’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly, and I just know I can kick his ass.”

Darren Till clearly caught word of Uriah Hall’s comments and responded in kind on Twitter:

@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker.

I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW. — D (@darrentill2) February 12, 2022

“@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker. I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW.”

Darren Till continued:

I have always DM’d all past opponents. Marvin, derek, Whittaker, gastelum, masvidal, wonder boy etc…

Dm me on Instagram my friend and we can see if u are still chatting that same shit… 😀🤫😉👊🏻 @darrentill123 — D (@darrentill2) February 12, 2022

“When I return you’ll get ur shot, I’ll be returning 100% not 50% so stay prepared… what’s wrong with me talking smack? I’ve always talked smack & always backed it up by fighting the best. If you want to fight just literally DM me & we can set it up. I have always DM’d all past opponents. Marvin, Derek, Whittaker, Gastelum, Masvidal, Wonderboy etc… DM me on Instagram my friend and we can see if u are still chatting that same shit…”

Darren Till last competed in September of 2021 where he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The setback marked his second in a row and fourth in his past five fights.

Hall, meanwhile, is scheduled to fight Andre Muniz on April 16, 2022.