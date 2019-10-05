Conor McGregor sends Israel Adesanya a message prior to UFC 243

Former two division champion Conor McGregor has sent Israel Adesanya a message prior to his title unification bout with Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

The UFC’s current interim middleweight champ, Adesanya, will square off with reigning division kingpin Robert Whittaker in tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 243 main event.

Earlier today, Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram page where he delivered the following message of encouragement to ‘Stylebender’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3OZWNZoQQs/

“Wow! What an atmosphere down in Australia for this weekends fight! I am so excited for this event tomorrow, I would love to be there! I can’t wait to visit Australia one day ❤️ Best of luck to UFC champion and @paradigmsm fighter, Israel the @Stylebender Adesanya, fighting for the UFC’s coveted Middleweight title tomorrow night! This is your time my brother! Straight down the pipe and he goes down.My Aussie brother @tim_simpson2 doing great work down there also. I cannot wait to watch the event! Good luck Israel! Good luck men!” – Conor McGregor wrote.

Israel Adesanya will enter UFC 243 sporting a perfect professional record of 17-0. In his most recent effort at UFC 236, ‘Stylebender’ scored a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum to capture the promotions interim middleweight title.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (20-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 225 in June of 2018, where he defeated Yoel Romero via split decision in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irish superstar has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

‘Mystic Mac’ was linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240, but that bout never came to fruition as Conor McGregor suffered a hand injury and was unable to compete.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 243 main event between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019