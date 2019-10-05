UFC 243 | Paulo Costa takes one final shot at Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa will be watching tonight’s UFC 243 middleweight title unification bout between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker with great interest.

The undefeated Brazilian, Costa (13-0 MMA), is expected to be the next man to challenge for the promotions coveted middleweight title.

Who that will be depends on the outcome of tonight’s UFC 243 headliner when ‘Stylebender‘ attempts to keep his perfect record intact by dethroning ‘Bobby Knuckles’.

Paulo Costa has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2017, scoring TKO victories over Garreth McLellan, Oluwale Bamgbose, Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall during that stretch.

In his most recent Octagon appearance at August’s UFC 241 event, Costa defeated former middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero by unanimous decision.

Since then ‘The Eraser’ has turned his attention to the promotions current middleweight title holders, in particular Israel Adesanya.

Paulo Costa recently vowed to ‘kill‘ Adesanya and today took to Twitter with the following insult directed at both men participating in the UFC 243 main event.

Hey guys don’t miss it, my girls will be fighting tomorrow.😂 Minhas meninas vão lutar amanhã !

By @borrachinha_ufc pic.twitter.com/dJsUrdzaC3 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 5, 2019

“Hey guys don’t miss it, my girls will be fighting tomorrow.😂” – Paul Costa said in reference to the UFC 243 main event.

Israel Adesanya has gone a perfect 17-0 thus far in his mixed martial arts career. In his most recent effort at UFC 236, ‘Stylebender’ defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision to capture the promotions interim middleweight title.

Paulo Costa believes Israel Adesanya is too skinny and weak to deal with his knockout power.

No matter who emerges victorious in tonight’s UFC 243 headliner, Paulo Costa is confident that he can not only defeat but finish either Adesanya or Whittaker.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

Get everything you need to know about tonight’s UFC 243 event here.