Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman has a ‘sniff the jockstrap style’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was asked if a fight against Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman interests him more, and his answer was interesting, to say the least.

McGregor and Donald Cerrone took part in the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference on Wednesday in Las Vegas ahead of their big fight this Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in downtown Vegas. It’s expected to be a huge pay-per-view for the UFC.

During the press conference, a reporter asked McGregor which fight he liked better, a matchup against Masvidal or Usman. Here’s what he said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

.@thenotoriousmma believes a fight with Jorge Masvidal would be more exciting than one with Kamaru Usman. "Usman kind of has the similar style of Khabib, the 'sniff the jockstrap' style." Watch full #UFC246 press conference: https://t.co/uxwxwPKNjX pic.twitter.com/UhhKmOEJjR — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 16, 2020

“Hmm, that’s an interesting one, what would I be interested in more. I mean, I’d take both you know, I’d have both. I’d like that BMF title and I’d like the gold. For me, the gold has a bit more significance to it, especially the way the BMF fight finished, I thought we were robbed of a classic contest there, I thought it was only kicking into gear in rounds four and five. But (Masvidal and Usman matchups) are both exciting bouts,” McGregor said.

“I’d say probably the more exciting of the bouts is probably myself vs. Jorge from a stylistic standpoint. Usman kinda has a similar style of Khabib, the sniff the jockstrap style. I mean I’m interested in both. We’ll see what happens. I’m enjoying myself at 170, I’m underweight right now. I feel good, I feel energetic, light, fast, accurate and precise, so I feel good here.”

Should McGregor get by Cerrone this weekend as the sportsbooks expect him to, it opens up all sorts of possibilities for his next opponent, and matchups against Masvidal and Usman are both very realistic. But first thing’s first, and that’s going out there and beating Cerrone to prove to the MMA community that he’s back.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor about his take on Kamaru Usman’s fighting style?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/16/2020.