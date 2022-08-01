Conor McGregor says he can relate to Amanda Nunes’ redemption win at UFC 277

Conor McGregor has drawn comparisons between his rematch with Nate Diaz’s and Amanda Nunes’ with Julianna Pena.

The journey of Conor McGregor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been a fascinating one, and a big part of the story has been his two-fight series with Nate Diaz. After losing to the Stockton king at UFC 196 in a shock upset, he came back a few months later at UFC 202 and exacted his revenge with a strong decision win in a Fight of the Year contender.

On Saturday night, Amanda Nunes dismantled Julianna Pena in a one-sided war to regain her UFC women’s bantamweight championship.

Conor McGregor was watching closely and enjoyed the comparisons between the two rivalries.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The holy goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/S5RsFY75o6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2022

“It’s mad to me the similarities between last night’s ladies’ bantamweight world title fight/rematch, to mine with Diaz,” McGregor said. “Fight No. 1, the GOAT of the sport, Amanda Nunes, toughness, willing to fight, and caught off guard. Eats a couple of shots, then gives a couple of shots. Then the tide turned, then gets choked.

“Now, the rematch… confidence on the other side, tenacity/toughness all that is still there. More focus on Amanda Nunes’ side, my side. The reason I’m saying this is, I’m a fan of both women… at the end of the original bout ‘I’m not surprised mothaf***as’ and then again… and the fight goes the exact way in the second fight. Dropped multiple times, better prepared, but the toughness is still there, still in Amanda’s face, still in my face. Some fights are iconic mixed martial arts bouts that we get to witness.”

Quotes via MMA News

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s remarks? Can you see comparisons between the Diaz rivalry and the Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes feud? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!