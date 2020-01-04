Conor McGregor says fans were robbed by doctor stoppage in BMF title bout

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says MMA fans were robbed by the doctor stoppage finish in the BMF title bout at UFC 244 between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The cage-side doctor stopped the bout after the third round because Diaz received numerous cuts above and below his eye, leading to a Masvidal TKO victory. The stoppage was among the most controversial of the year, as many including legendary MMA referee Big John McCarthy felt like Diaz should have been given the opportunity to continue. McGregor is one of those who believe that the stoppage was too quick.

In a new interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said that he didn’t like the way the BMF title bout ended. Here’s what he said.

“I wasn’t really that happy with how that BMF thing ended. I think it’s unfinished, in my opinion, that belt is unfinished. It was only getting into a good bout, I believe. We were robbed of rounds four and five in that bout,” McGregor said.

It’s interesting McGregor is on the side of Diaz here after the two shared two memorable fights against one another in 2016. Diaz won the first fight in one of the biggest upsets of the year when he choked McGregor out at UFC 196, but McGregor bounced back with a majority decision win over his rival at UFC 202.

McGregor has been linked to a fight against Masvidal ever since the fight with Diaz ended, and UFC president Dana White recently said that the Irishman is gunning to win the BMF title himself. The belt was supposed to be a one-off title, but White said that he is open to possibly having Masvidal defend that belt at some point. If that happens, McGregor would likely be next in line.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that the fans were robbed by the outcome of the BMF title bout at UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.