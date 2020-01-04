UFC 248 Fight Card and Rumors

Find out the current fight card and rumors for UFC 248 which takes place on March 7th, 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The current main event features the first UFC Chinese champion, Weili Zhang who will face Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a strawweight bout.

This will be the first time “Magnum” has defended her 115 pound belt since claiming it in a title bout against Jessica Andrade in August 2019 at UFC Shenzhen.

Jedrzejczyk also defeated Andrade in dominant fashion during a 2017 title defence, and she expects to do the same to Zhang in the main event of UFC 248.

Robert Whittaker will be back in action for the first time since losing his middleweight belt to rising star, Israel Adesanya. The New Zealand fighter suffered a devastating KO loss at the hands of the striker in the second round of their UFC 243 bout. At UFC 248, he will touch gloves with “The Killa Gorilla”, Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

Cannonier is also coming off a second-round finish, but it happened to go in his favour as he defeated Jack Hermansson by TKO at UFC Copenhagen. Since losing to the undefeated Dominick Reyes in 2018, Cannonier has accomplished three back to back wins and will look to achieve a victory again over the former 185-pound champion.

The preliminary card also includes a selection of interesting matchups. Beneil Dariush will finally face Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout since their fight in July, 2019 was scrapped. “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is also expected to make his long-awaited return against Jose Alberto Quiñones at UFC 248.

Also rumored for the card is a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Yoel Romero. The bout is not official yet, but Dana White has assured fight fans that it is being worked on.

Here is the current UFC 248 fight card:

UFC 248 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

UFC 248 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs Jingliang Li

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Guido Cannetti vs Danaa Batgerel

Jose Alberto Quiñones vs Sean O’Malley

There are more fights expected to be added to the March 2020 fight card. Stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all future UFC 248 fight announcements.