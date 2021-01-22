Conor McGregor says cardio concerns are a “myth,” promises a “masterpiece” against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has shot down any concerns over his cardio.

Ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier, many have claimed if the fight goes into the later rounds, the better Poirier will do. However, McGregor doesn’t believe that is the case as he says he has great cardio but has gotten everyone out in the first round or two that he hasn’t been able to show it.

Unfortunately, for McGregor, he expects those questions to still continue after Saturday as he is promising a masterpiece of a performance.

“I think it’s a myth. Obviously, I had the first Diaz fight. I went from featherweight, then I think a month or so later I was at welterweight. That’s obviously going to have an impact. Then there were other issues,” Conor McGregor said at the UFC 257 press conference. “But overall, I think it’s a myth. It’s a myth that’s out there, and that’s it. I hope we can answer it, and I will answer it in time, at some stage.

“I’m showing up here and someone’s going to be able to stay in the pocket with me and stay in there and fight with me, and I hope it’s this Saturday night,” McGregor continued. “Do I think so? I do not. I’m in some shape here at the minute and I tell you this now, I am coming to put on a masterpiece. I’m excited about it.”

Conor McGregor is the betting favorite in this fight and has promised he will KO Dustin Poirier inside 60 seconds. However, “The Diamond” has said he plans on pulling off the upset and knocking McGregor out.

McGregor enters this fight coming off his beautiful 40-second knockout over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. If the Irishman wins on Saturday, his next fight will likely have UFC gold on the line.

