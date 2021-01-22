Jon Jones targeted for summer UFC heavyweight title fight, confirms Dana White

UFC president Dana White confirmed the promotion is targeting Jon Jones to return this summer to fight for the UFC heavyweight title.

Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title last summer in a bid to move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class and make history by winning a second title. “Bones” has spent the last six months bulking up in preparation for his heavyweight debut, and he recently posted photos indicating he currently weighs 250lbs. It appears Jones is putting the finishing touches on his new physique as he is just months away from making his heavyweight debut.

While there was initially talk that Jones could take a tune-up fight in his divisional debut, it has become abundantly clear recently that Jones will be thrown right into the fire and fight for the belt. Indeed, White recently confirmed that Jones will fight the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 main event title fight. The other question that fans want to know is when will that fight be, especially since Miocic has only once a year as of late.

Well, good news from White, who confirmed in an interview with BT Sport that the UFC is targeting Jones’ return for a summer heavyweight title bout.

“Summer,” White said when asked when Jones will return, though he admits he would have booked him sooner had Ngannou not already earned his shot at Miocic. “I think he’s ready as soon as she sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in and fight for it right now, but you cant jump over Francis. Francis has earned his shot.”

With UFC 260 coming up in March, we will soon know much more about who the UFC heavyweight champion is, and therefore who Jones will fight next.

How excited are you for the debut of Jon Jones at heavyweight?