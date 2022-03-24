Conor McGregor roasts Rafael dos Anjos for requesting that Dana White hand him the BMF belt: “You are never eligible”

Conor McGregor has blasted Rafael dos Anjos for saying that the BMF belt should now be his.

After Jorge Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Colby Covington at a restaurant in Miami, Dos Anjos called for the BMF belt to be stripped from ‘Gamebred’. He then called for Dana White and company to present him with the belt, as he thinks he is the true BMF of the UFC.

You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.

Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me,” dos Anjos tweeted.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

After seeing the tweet, Conor McGregor took to social media to rip ‘RDA’ for suggesting he is the real BMF. He pointed to the Brazilian pulling out of their UFC 196 bout due to an injury as his reasoning.

Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence. Past, present, and future.

You are never eligible. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2022

“Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence. Past, present, and future. You are never eligible,” McGregor responded after RDA said he should be the BMF champ.

McGregor and dos Anjos were supposed to headline UFC 196 when the Brazilian was the lightweight champ while the Irishman was the featherweight champ. McGregor was looking to become a champ-champ but ‘RDA’ was forced out of the bout due to a broken foot. Since then, ‘Notorious’ has taken shots at dos Anjos and they even had a heated exchange before UFC 246.

Although Rafael dos Anjos believes he should get the BMF title, it’s highly unlikely that will happen. From the get-go, Dana White has said the BMF belt was a one-of-one and there would never be another, so with that, Masvidal has it in his possession and there is no reason to strip him of it as the belt was never going to be defended.

What do you make of Conor McGregor blasting Rafael dos Anjos for saying he should be the BMF champion now?