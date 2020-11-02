Conor McGregor revisits infamous “who the f**k is that guy” moment with Jeremy Stephens

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken a look back at one of his most famous trash-talking moments.

McGregor, one of the sport’s most famous trash-talkers, has delivered dozens of unforgettable lines over the years, but one of his best came in 2016 at the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference, when he delivered a sizzling comeback to featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens.

During the press conference, McGregor was asked which of the fighters on the stage would give him the toughest test in the cage. Stephens then interjected, proclaiming himself the hardest hitter in the featherweight division. McGregor then fired back by pretending not to know who Stephens was.

“Who the f**k is that guy?” he said to the laughter of the crowd.

Speaking on Twitter on Sunday, McGregor looked back on this memorable exchange with Stephens. He conceded that when Stephens posed for a photo with his mother years later represented a good comeback, but emphasized that it came too late. He also gave Stephens props for his skill.

See what he had to say below:

Hahaha yes he did! An excellent comeback this was, just a tad too late.

A solid fighter is Who The Fuck is That Guy! https://t.co/9XrapoUrMY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

“Did Jeremy Stephens ask your mum for this photo?” A fan asked McGregor.

“Hahaha yes he did,” McGregor resonded. “An excellent comeback this was, just a tad too late. A solid fighter is Who The F**k is That Guy!”

McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The Irish MMA star is expected to return to the cage in January 2021 for a rematch with Dustin Poirier.