Aljamain Sterling rails against mandatory mask rules

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling has taken a stand against the mandatory mask mandates currently in place in the United States.

Over the weekend, after a decision win over Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12, UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell voiced his disapproval of mandatory mask rules. Shortly thereafter, in a series of posts to his Instagram story, Sterling through his support behind Mitchell’s comments.

See what Sterling had to say about the issue below:

Aljamain Sterling's optional mask rant: pic.twitter.com/wy8MiOQFun — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) November 2, 2020

“If you’re sick, wear your mask if you have to go out or stay the f**k home,” Sterling began. “All my mandatory mask people, I hope when this country loses almost all small businesses, that the government actually bails out all those little people.

“Don’t pick and choose to follow social distancing when it’s convenient for you and your fun,” Sterling continued. “Stay in your house. Sanitize until your skin rots, neglect vitamin D from the Sun, wash your hands until they prune, and avoid everyone. There, you’re safe now!

“My point and opinion is this: If you are sick, scared, old, at-risk, then please… stay home,” Sterling concluded. “If you have to go out, then wear a mask to help with your safety even more. If you are young and feel good about the survival rate of 99.6%, then do as you wish.

“For the record, saying to make masks optional doesn’t mean I’m anti-mask. Masks of course have its place! But my stance be clear for those that can’t read objections to their viewpoints: If you’re concerned about your loved ones, stay home and isolate with them and enjoy your time with them at home. Sacrifice your fun and time for what’s important to you!”

What do you think of this argument from Aljamain Sterling?