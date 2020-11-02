What’s next for Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva after UFC Vegas 12?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 12, Uriah Hall was set to battle Anderson Silva in what was pegged as the Brazilian’s final UFC fight.

Hall was looking to extend his winning streak to three while Silva was looking to end his UFC tenure on a win. However, that was not the case as it was Hall who scored a fourth-round TKO win to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.

Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall has had a rough 2020, to say the least. In May, he was supposed to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 249 and even weighed-in. However, the night before the event, Souza tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was canceled. He then was set to battle Yoel Romero in August, but Romero withdrew due to undisclosed reasons.

Now, after the win over Silva, Hall has a lot of options for what is next. He could fight the winner of Jacare Souza vs. Marvin Vettori, however, the Fortis MMA product deserves a bigger step up in competition and that is rebooking the Romero fight.

Although Yoel Romero is on a losing streak, he is still a big name, and if Hall can get past him, he could be one win away from a title shot.

Anderson Silva

Dana White made it clear he shouldn’t have allowed Anderson Silva to fight on Saturday night.

Silva is now 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine, and White made it clear the Brazilian would not fight in the UFC again. If this was it for Silva, he still goes down as one of the best ever and had one of the most dominant title reigns in recent memory.

However, if Silva does want to continue his career, perhaps he will sign with another promotion and fight again in 2021.

What do you think should be next for Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva?