Conor McGregor reveals the ‘most glorious moment’ of his career

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has had a number of ‘glorious moments’ inside of the octagon, but there is one that stands atop his list.

‘Mystic Mac’ shocked the MMA world at UFC 194 in December of 2015, when he knocked out longtime division title holder Jose Aldo in just thirteen seconds to become the promotions undisputed featherweight champion.

It was an incredible victory for the brash Irishman, one which catapulted his career to superstar status.

While there is no denying that his victory over Aldo sits very high on his list of accomplishments, Conor McGregor says his performance at UFC 205 still takes top spot.

McGregor was taking fans questions on Instagram where he was asked “Which felt better? Winning the Featherweight World Title or The Lightweight World Title?.

‘Notorious’ replied with the following,

“I’d have to say winning them both at the same damn time was the best.” Conor McGregor said. “Both were glorious moments in my career. But being able to strap both the unified world titles around your waist, with no question and no doubt as to who was the champion. That was the most glorious moment of my career. So, winning them both at the same time and birthing the champ champ.”

Conor McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez via second round TKO at UFC 205 in November of 2016 to claim the promotions undisputed lightweight title. With the win, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

The Irish star was later stripped of both belts due to inactivity, this after taking a hiatus from MMA to have a blockbuster boxing match with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Conor McGregor did not have a ‘glorious’ performance in his most recent cage appearance at UFC 229, falling victim to undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth round submission.

The former ‘champ champ’, McGregor, is rumored to be returning to the octagon this fall. However, that all depends on how his ongoing negotiations with the UFC pan out.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 28, 2019