Conor McGregor reveals only two fights left on UFC deal, but not open to free agency: “They’ve changed my life”

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor is planning on retiring in the promotion.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Near the end of the first round, the Irishman broke his leg. Due to the injury, he’s been on the shelf for well over a year.

However, the former double champion is now closing in on his return. While his return date is yet to be revealed, McGregor is expected to compete in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler later this year. The two also coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, with shooting recently wrapping on the show.

During a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor discussed his return. There, he discussed Francis Ngannou’s troubles with the UFC, as ‘The Predator’ walked out of the company in January. McGregor stated that he cannot relate to the former heavyweight champion’s recent comments.

Along with that, the former lightweight champion revealed that his UFC contract will expire after his next two bouts. However, McGregor has no intention of testing free agency and would love to end his career with the Dana White-led promotion.

“For me, the UFC is the pinnacle. It’s the company I love, it’s the company I wish to be with this company for the rest of my career.” Conor McGregor stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “So I’ve got two fights left on my contract and I hope we can continue. So, I wanna be in the UFC, that’s my catalog, is in the UFC. My highlight reel is in the UFC.”

He continued, “Let’s see what happens. I hope they feel the same way also. I love the company dearly, it’s the company that’s changed my life. It’s given me so much and helped me in many situations in my life. The UFC is my company.”

