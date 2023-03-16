Chris Duncan plans to “throw down” with Omar Morales at UFC 286 to earn 50k bonus and prove he’s “one of the most exciting fighters”

Chris Duncan wants to be known as an exciting fighter.

Duncan is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 286 against Omar Morales. He is coming off a wild Contender Series fight that saw him get an incredible comeback KO. After that, he was booked to face Michal Figlak, but his scheduled foe pulled out and it took some time for him to get a replacement opponent for Saturday’s event in London.

“It was quite far out. I think he blew his knee out, at one point it was like three weeks without an opponent, but Sean did say he would get me a fight,” Duncan said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They were just trying to get someone from the UK but they couldn’t, so they got Morales.”

Ultimately, the UFC did get Duncan a replacement in Omar Morales which is a fight ‘The Problem’ is looking forward to. As well, the Scottish fighter is excited about his walkout given he is fighting close to home.

“I think it will be pretty emotional. I will have to try and stay calm and not let things worry me. All these things can hinder your performance like nervous energy,” Duncan said. “I’ve planned this, I’ve talked about it, written notes about what I need to do.”

With Chris Duncan having a bit of time to prepare for Omar Morales at UFC 286, he is excited about the matchup. He believes it will be a standup fight and one Duncan is hopeful will lead to a 50k bonus. As well, he’s confident he will finish Morales and prove to everyone he is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster.

“He seems pretty average and good everywhere. I’m looking forward to going in there and throwing down with him… I don’t really know, I’ve done this before and I’m going to have a brief guideline of what I want to happen but sometimes things don’t click and you have to bite down on your mouthpiece,” Duncan said “But I’m looking to get 50k. That is all I can see. I’m looking forward to putting on a f*****g display. I’m here to stay, I’m here to prove to everybody that I am one of the most exciting fighters. The one thing I’ve been thinking about is Justin Gaethje and Fiziev are on the card. They are two of the most exciting lightweights so it’s a good test for me to try and get that 50k and show them that I’m willing to put my body on the line for the money.”

If Duncan does get the stoppage he is after, the goal for ‘The Problem’ is to get the Figlak fight rebooked. However, if Figlak isn’t healed, Duncan is open to whoever the promotion gives him.

“After I beat Omar, that Figlak fight (is one I want). I don’t know if he will be ready, but I would like to get that. He is a UK guy and I’d like to prove I’m the best in the UK. But there are so many fights out there, there are so many guys that you can pick from,” Duncan concluded.

Do you think Chris Duncan will beat Michal Figlak at UFC 286?