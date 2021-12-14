Henry Cejudo responds to callout from former opponent Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo has responded after receiving a callout from his former opponent Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) and Cruz (24-3 MMA) previously collided at UFC 249 in May of 2020, with ‘Triple C’ successfully defending his bantamweight crown by way of a second round TKO.

Dominick Cruz was not happy with the fight’s stoppage and proceeded to accuse referee Keith Peterson of smelling like booze and cigarettes.

As for Henry Cejudo, the former Olympic gold medallist announced his retirement following that win.

Cruz, the promotions former bantamweight champion, returned to action on the prelims of last Saturday’s UFC 269 event where he scored a thrilling comeback win over Pedro Munhoz.

Shortly after earning the twenty-fourth victory of his illustrious career, ‘The Dominator’ expressed his interest in having a rematch with “little dork” Henry Cejudo for his next fight.

“You know it pisses me off that it happened (the stoppage by Keith Peterson), because Henry Cejudo retired (after). And so I can’t smash his face in with a rematch. But if the little dork decides to come back, I’m right here waiting for him.”

Cejudo clearly caught word of Cruz’s comments and responded to his challenge with following remarks.

“Dominick Cruz, Mr. Kings of the Prelims – Ya snooze you lose. You had your chance, and you bent those surgically repaired knees. If I decide to come back, I’m fighting Alex Volkanovski first. ‘Triple C’ ain’t fighting on no damn prelims.” – Cejudo shared on Twitter.

