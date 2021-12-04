Conor McGregor responds after Nate Diaz throws out “great idea” that he fight Khamzat Chimaev next

Conor McGregor has responded after Nate Diaz tossed out the “great idea” that he fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return.

Yesterday, Diaz (20-13 MMA) revealed that the UFC had recently offered him a bout with Chimaev to serve as the final fight of his current contract. Nate was insulted with the UFC’s decision to offer him a “rookie” and voiced his displeasure with TMZ Sports.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name. Top five, top five. I’m fighting a top five guy ASAP. Let’s do January in, where’s the January fight?” The interviewer suggested there is a event (UFC 270) slated for Anaheim in January, to which Nate Diaz replied, “Anaheim. Yeah.”

While the ‘Stockton Slugger’ obviously has no interest in fighting ‘Borz’, he does believe Chimaev would make the perfect opponent for the UFC return of Conor McGregor.

“Let him fight Kamrat. That would be a great fight to make. (Conor) needs a easy new guy to fight anyway. He can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all. Great idea Nate. Thanks!” – Nate Diaz captioned a photo of Dana White claiming Conor McGregor is chomping at the bit to fight again.

‘Notorious’ is currently on the sidelines due to the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. With that said, McGregor seemingly welcomed the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev in his quick response to Diaz.

“No problem, bitch!” – McGregor captioned Diaz’s tweet.

Given the recent photos he shared on social media (see those here), there is certainly a possibility of Conor McGregor competing at welterweight in his UFC return.

Would you like to see a McGregor vs. Chimaev matchup booked by UFC officials?