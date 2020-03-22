Video | Fan-made promo for Jon Jones vs Jan Blachowicz

UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachwoicz shared a fan-made promo video for a potential fight against champion Jon Jones.

Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho with Jones in attendance, and many believe the UFC will book this matchup next. Although some believed Dominick Reyes should get the rematch with Jones after a razor-thin controversial decision loss at UFC 247, all signs are pointing to Blachowicz getting the next title shot.

For Blachowicz, he’s been doing everything in his power to try and convince fans that he deserves the next crack at the UFC light heavyweight belt. On Saturday, the Poland native shared a fan-made promo video that is sure to get you excited for this potential fight against Jones. Take a look at the promo video courtesy of Blachowicz’s Twitter.

My Name Is 👊 What do you think about this fan made promo of my potential fight against @JonnyBones? @ufc pic.twitter.com/lIUmFj0cQC — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 22, 2020

Thus far there has been no announcement from the UFC regarding who will be next in line for Jones, and with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the UFC for the time being, don’t expect an announcement anytime soon. However, Reyes’ training partner Sam Alvey recently revealed he believes the UFC will give Blachowicz the next title shot.

However, when the UFC does open up its doors whenever the quarantine is lifted, there’s a good chance Blachowicz will be next in line to fight for the belt. The former KSW light heavyweight champion has looked great lately, defeating Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold in his last three fights. Although many felt Reyes deserved the decision over Jones, the champ has seemingly been pushing for a Blachowicz fight instead. We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do, but we know for sure Blachowicz wants Jones next.

Do you think the UFC will book Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones next?