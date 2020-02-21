Conor McGregor reacts to NSAC banning Wilder-Fury staredown, suggests solution

The Nevada State Athletic Commission recently made the decision to ban Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury from squaring off after they weigh in for their Saturday night rematch, evidently wary after the pair got physical at a press conference earlier this week. Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor is not on board with this decision.

McGregor reacted to this bizarre decision from the NSAC on Twitter. He began by praising the commission for the work it does, but then offered a solution that will allow Wilder and Fury to square off: just beef up security!

Guys, please relax here.

Vegas commission, you are one of thee best commissions, bar none, for impeccably handling events of unpredictability.

Place men between the men. Security on stage. Let them get one last look at each other.

The last look before it’s really fucking on. https://t.co/7SHYFh3MPE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 21, 2020

“Guys, please relax here,” McGregor wrote in reaction to a report about the NSAC’s decision. “Vegas commission, you are one of the best commissions, bar none, for impeccably handling events of unpredictability. Place men between the men. Security on stage. Let them get one last look at each other. The last look before it’s really fucking on.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he returned to the Octagon after a lengthy hiatus to stop Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. While his main claim to fame is his MMA career, he’s been tightly linked to the boxing world ever since his 2017 blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first fought in December of 2018. On the night of their first meeting, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder was the man behind the fight’s most decisive moments — most notably a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. In the end, this thrilling heavyweight contest was ruled a draw.

What do you think of this suggestion from Conor McGregor? Should the NSAC reconsider its decision and allow Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to square off one last time before their fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/21/2020.