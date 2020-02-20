VIDEO | Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury get physical at press conference

The rematch we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. After over a year of anticipation, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will finally meet again this Saturday.

Ahead of their WBC heavyweight title showdown, the pair squared off at a pre-fight press conference, and as expected, things quickly got physical.

In the early moments of their staredown, Wilder and Fury looked more like a young couple dancing at a high school prom. Eventually however, the obscenities began to fly, and before long, they were shoving each other all over the stage.

See it all below, via Top Rank Boxing on Twitter.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first fought in December of 2018. On the night of their first meeting, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder was the man behind the fight’s most decisive moments — most notably a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. In the end, this thrilling heavyweight contest was ruled a draw.

While there was an immediate and widespread appetite for a rematch, both men competed in two other bouts before the do-over came together. Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, and Fury defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

In their Saturday night rematch, the two heavyweight juggernauts will seek a more decisive outcome, but it’s unlikely that this fight will mark the end of their rivalry. There is clause in their contracts that could easily force a trilogy, perhaps as soon as this summer.

From there, the world will no doubt be clamoring to see the winner take on Anthony Joshua, who recently avenged a stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. and is once again the unified heavyweight champ.

Who do you think will come out on top when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury collide again this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.