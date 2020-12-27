Conor McGregor on upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier: “I am preparing a masterpiece!”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor said that he is “preparing a masterpiece” for his upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor meets Poirier in the main event of UFC 257, set for January 23 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The two previously met back at UFC 178 in September 2014 with McGregor winning the fight via first-round knockout. The two now meet again seven years later with a potential lightweight title shot on the line. It’s a huge fight between two of the best lightweights in the world that should be a big PPV seller.

Ahead of his fight against Poirier, McGregor shared another training photo on his social media, telling his followers that he is “preparing a masterpiece” for the fans.

Solid work in the 18oz’rs! Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!

McGregor was expected to fight three times in 2020 in what was supposed to be a comeback “season” for the Irishman. McGregor began the year with a head kick TKO win over Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246, but he didn’t fight at all after that. Part of the reason for his layoff was due to COVID-19, which affected many fighters, but part of the reason was his own issues outside the Octagon. Regardless of the reasons, McGregor only fought for 40 seconds in all of 2020.

In 2021, McGregor has the potential for a truly spectacular comeback year. With a win over Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor could very well earn his rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even if Nurmagomedov doesn’t fight again, McGregor could fight for the vacant belt. But first, he needs to get by Poirier. While the first fight was a walk in the park back in 2014, the rematch should prove to be tougher, though McGregor is once against the odds-on betting favorite to win.

How excited are you for the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?