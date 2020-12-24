UFC 257 gets official poster featuring McGregor, Poirier

The official poster for UFC 257 has been released, and headliners Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are front and center.

See the poster for the card below:

UFC 257 goes down on January 23 on Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor and Poirier will meet in a five-round lightweight fight in the UFC 257 main event. The bout will be rematch of 2014 fight in the featherweight division, which McGregor won by first-round knockout.

Since then, both men have achieved huge success at lightweight, where they’ll compete at UFC 257. McGregor captured the division’s undisputed title in 2016 by knocking out Eddie Alvarez, while Poirier captured the division’s interim title with a 2019 decision win over Max Holloway. In the end, both men lost their respective titles in fights with the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov, but with the Russian ostensibly retiring, their rematch is rife with title implications.

While the UFC 257 lineup is still a work in progress, a number of high profile fights are being targeted for the card, including a lightweight showdown between New Zealand’s Dan Hooker and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who will be making his UFC debut. If either McGregor or Poirier fails to make it to the card’s main event, it’s likely that Hooker or Chandler will factor into the new main event.

See the current UFC 257 lineup below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Andre Muniz vs. Andrew Sanchez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

