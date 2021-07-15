Conor McGregor nearly head kicked a security guard during his warmup for UFC 264 (Video)

Conor McGregor nearly landed a head kick on a security guard while Dustin Poirier was walking to the Octagon at UFC 264.

While McGregor was in the cage and awaiting Poirier, he was staying loose throwing punches and kicks. Unfortunately, a security guard was standing in the middle of the Octagon and nearly got kicked in the face.

Security guard doesn’t flinch when Conor McGregor throws kick at his face: pic.twitter.com/HVlI0Jfh82 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 14, 2021

Although McGregor did seem to pull the kick back, what is surprising is the fact that the security guard didn’t even seem to flinch. The good news, however, is the fact the security guard didn’t get kicked in the face as that would’ve been a problem before the trilogy fight took place.

McGregor ended up losing the trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 as he broke his leg at the end of the first round. Although the loss was by doctor stoppage, the Irishman was getting beat up for the majority of the round, and two judges gave it a 10-8.

Despite the fact McGregor lost the fight, he recently announced his surgery was a success. However, the Irishman revealed he had stress fractures even before he stepped into the Octagon on Saturday night.

“I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me when was the leg break – at what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew,” Conor McGregor said in an Instagram video. “My leg – I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads, and I was kicking. I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle.”

What do you make of Conor McGregor nearly head-kicking a security guard before UFC 264?