Nate Diaz reacts after Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Nate Diaz clearly tuned in to watch Conor McGregor square off with Dustin Poirier for a third time in the main event of UFC 264.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a trilogy fight, as McGregor and Poirier had previously collided in the Octagon on two occasions in the past.

In their first encounter (a featherweight matchup) at UFC 178, Conor McGregor emerged victorious with a stunning first round finish. However, Dustin Poirier was able to exact his revenge in the pairs recent lightweight rematch at UFC 257, scoring a second-round finish over the Irishman.

McGregor (22-6 MMA), who has fought the aforementioned Nate Diaz on two occasions in the past, was confident that he would once again emerge victorious in dramatic fashion against ‘The Diamond’ on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for ‘Mystic Mac’ fans that did not prove to be the case. Saturday’s trilogy proved to be a wild but short-lived contest. After Conor McGregor got off to a hot start with some nasty low kicks, a failed guillotine attempt ultimately turned the tide in Dustin Poirier’s favor. Once on the ground ‘The Diamond’ was able to control the Irishman while unloading some solid ground and pound. McGregor would eventually get back up to his feet in the final moments of the round, only to collapse seconds later due to a rolled ankle which subsequently broke his leg.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO (leg injury) at 5:00 of Round 1

Check out how Nate Diaz reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

”185lbs! Pull-up!” – Diaz captioned a photo of himself squaring off with Poirier.

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC 263 event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight contest. The Stockton native nearly finished the British fighter in round five, but wound up being handed a loss as he was outpointed in the first four rounds.

What do you think of Nate Diaz calling out Dustin Poirier for a middleweight bout following his win UFC 264? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!