UFC president Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor is retired

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the promotion’s Irish superstar Conor McGregor has retired from mixed martial arts.

Following UFC 250 two weeks ago, McGregor took to social media to surprisingly announce his retirement from mixed martial arts. He later cited boredom as one of the reasons he stepped away from the sport, plus not being able to fight for the UFC lightweight title anytime soon with champion Khabib Nurmagomdov and interim champ Justin Gaethje having to unify the belt before McGregor could get another shot at it.

“Hey guys, I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been. Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins. Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” McGregor wrote at the time.

Despite McGregor saying that he was retired, many fans and media didn’t believe what he had said because this isn’t the first time that he has said he has retired only to change his mind and return to the Octagon. Following UFC on ESPN 11 on Saturday, White was asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto if he had spoken to McGregor since his retirement announcement. White said that as far as he’s aware, McGregor is indeed retired. Here’s what the UFC bossman said.

Also asked Dana White if he's heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, "No. Conor is retired." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 21, 2020

Also asked Dana White if he’s heard from Conor McGregor at all in the two weeks since he announced his retirement. He said, “No. Conor is retired.”

McGregor last competed at UFC 246 in January, when he needed just 40 seconds to take out Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches. McGregor told fans that he was on the comeback trail in 2020 and was expecting to fight three times during his “season.” The plan was for McGregor to get his warmup fight against Cerrone, then fight Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz next, and then take on Nurmagomedov for the belt. While that may have been McGregor’s plan originally, only the first part of that is likely to come to fruition.

Of course, McGregor could always change his mind again and come back out of retirement. But as far as White and the UFC brass is concerned, he is currently a retired fighter, and the promotion will continue to book its events without him a part of it.

Do you think we will see Conor McGregor fight again inside the Octagon?