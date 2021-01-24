Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor over UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul roasted UFC superstar Conor McGregor over his shocking knockout loss at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor suffered the upset loss on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. After a strong first round for the Irishman that saw him land a number of significant strikes, the second round was a much different story. Poirier’s leg kicks began to take effect on McGregor and eventually after “Notorious” began to tire, Poirier was able to land heavy shots and put McGregor down, handing “The Diamond” the second-round knockout victory for the biggest win of his career.

Following the event, a number of fighters took to social media to take a shot at McGregor. One of those fighters is the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, who couldn’t resist roasting McGregor following his latest loss. Check out what Paul shared on his social media not long after McGregor suffered the brutal loss.

Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube 👇🏼https://t.co/pl9VbgauQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube

“Haha. Conor McGregor just got knocked the f*ck out. Worst stream of all time, Dana White. Worst stream ever. We want refunds. Conor McGregor got paid five million dollars to fight a bum, and he got knocked out by the bum. Bro, the memes right now all over Twitter it’s trending. This is hilarious. You got Nate Robinson. Conor, dude, you got paid $5 million to fight a bum. You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for $50 million. Now I got $10,000 for you. Cold hard cash. Or I’ll give you a third of a Bitcoin. You choose. You choose Conor McGregor. Good morning! Hope you’re up. April 17 I’m fighting,” Paul said.

Considering the amount of trash Paul talked about in the video, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McGregor respond back to him in the next couple of days.

Do you think we will ever see Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor?