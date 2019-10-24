Conor McGregor issues fiery callout of Khabib Nurmagomedov, questions champ’s allegiance to Russia

Earlier today, former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor appeared at a press conference in Moscow, Russia, where he announced plans for a comeback on January 18. It should come as no surprise that he also called out his chief rival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has recently been calling for a rematch with Russia’s Nurmagomedov in Moscow, but feels the champion doesn’t want to fight in that setting.

This topic made up the bulk of his latest attack on his rival.

.@TheNotoriousMMA brutally called out Khabib during his press conference this morning…

“He is afraid of the Moscow bout for whatever reason,” McGregor said (video via SPORTbible). “I’m not sure, does he represent Russia? I don’t think he does represent Russia. I have never seen the man represent Russia in my life. Have you ever seen him raise a Russian flag the way I raise the Irish flag, with pride? I have never seen it once my life. He is running from the bout in Moscow. The public want it. The people want it. His own father wants it. He does not want it.”

McGregor continued, criticizing Nurmagomedov for chasing a lightweight title fight with former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“He wants to bring a a man down to a weight he has never competed in before, even though in that weight division, he himself has almost died making that weight.”

McGregor wrapped up by chiding Nurmagomedov for avoiding risks, and diminishing the champ’s recent win over Dustin Poirier.

“He is afraid of risk,” the Irishman said. “A man who is afraid of risk will conquer nothing long-lasting. There will be no longevity in his career as he does not take risks at all. His last opponent was a former featherweight who I knocked out in 90 seconds. It took [Nurmagomedov] three rounds to get the job done.

“This is an inevitable rematch,” McGregor concluded.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/24/2019.