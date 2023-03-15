Conor McGregor is still not listed in the USADA testing pool

UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly still not re-entered the USADA testing pool ahead of his return to the cage this year.

In 2023, we’re expected to see Conor McGregor compete in the Octagon for the first time in two years. His opponent is set to be Michael Chandler, one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts.

The two are currently coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter with one another. In addition to coaching their guys, they’ve also been involved in some kind of altercation themselves. Although, we won’t find out exactly what happened until the show airs.

One of the big questions has been regarding the date for Conor’s return. Given that he needs to complete six months in the USADA testing pool, we’re looking at the second half of the year.

However, as per the following tweet, it doesn’t seem like the Irishman has enlisted back into the USADA system just yet.

The McGregor query

Conor McGregor has always done exactly what Conor McGregor wants to do. He lives by his own set of rules which, given his rise to prominence, is understandable.

Still, it’ll be frustrating for his fans to see that he hasn’t actually been tested yet within the boundaries of USADA. With that being said, if he was to enter in the next week or so, he could still return before the end of September. Which, ironically, was the month many had pinpointed as his comeback timeline.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

