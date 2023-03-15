Alex Pereira taunts rapper Drake ahead of his UFC 287 rematch with Israel Adesanya: “I hope this time you bet on the right person”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has taunted superstar Drake ahead of his rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Last November, Alex Pereira shocked the world by finishing Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event. In doing so, he captured the middleweight title and took his series lead over ‘Stylebender’ to 3-0 in combat sports.

Understandably, the UFC wanted to run it back.

That’s exactly what the two men will do at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida next month. Many believe Adesanya will avenge the loss, but others feel as if the power of ‘Poatan’ will prove to be too much for him.

One man who was backing Israel when the two first collided was the aforementioned Drake. Ahead of the bout, he backed Adesanya to win with a bet of over $1 million.

Of course, it didn’t pay off, and Pereira thinks that the Canadian should consider his options more carefully this time.

The UFC Middleweight Champion will be paying close attention to Drake's bet on his first title defence 💰 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/2zJdVQoklR — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 15, 2023

“@champagnepapi – I hope this time you bet on the right person”

Pereira gets ready for war

The ‘Drake curse’ has become something of a meme in recent years due to Drake constantly backing the wrong horse. Pereira, though, won’t mind one bit if he goes in the same direction for UFC 287.

The Brazilian sensation has already achieved his ultimate goal in the UFC. Now, it’s a case of trying to keep hold of the belt for as long as possible.

Adesanya knows that he has his back against the wall. He’s one of the best middleweights of all time, but Alex has thus far proven to be his kryptonite.

Buckle up, because Miami is going to be rocking in April.

Do you believe Drake will bet on Israel Adesanya to win once again? Who do you favour to win the rematch? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!