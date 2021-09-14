Conor McGregor gives update on leg injury, says he feels ‘like I could kick right now’

Conor McGregor has given an update on his broken leg.

At UFC 264 in July, McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. It was a disappointing result for their trilogy to end and since then, the Irishman has been focused on his recovery. Although the injury only happened two months ago, the Irishman says he recovery has been going well.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said to journalist Adam Glyn (via MMAFighting). “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’m just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me. That’s what I’ve done so far. I’ve committed myself to the work. I’m back on the feet. It feels so good to be back on the feet.”

Although Conor McGregor is not kicking yet as he doesn’t want to rush his recovery, this is no doubt a good step for his recovery. He also knows he still has a long way to go but is confident he will fight again and is eager to prove everyone wrong.

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy,” McGregor said. “There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life. It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there. Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again.”

