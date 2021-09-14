Tito Ortiz accuses Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike: “Now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell”

Tito Ortiz accused Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike, saying that “now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell.”

Ortiz was stopped by Silva in the first round of their exhibiting boxing bout for the Triller Fight Club last weekend in Hollywood, Florida. It was not a good night for Ortiz, as he was clipped and finished with punches in the very first round of the fight. However, Ortiz believes that some of the punches that Silva threw were to the back of his head. Taking to his social media in the days following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” suggested that he was hit in the back of the head by Silva and that’s the reason why his head hurts.

Nice right hand. But I didn’t know punching behind the head were legal. I need to practice this combo. Now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell. https://t.co/242ycasEtg — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 14, 2021

You can watch the finish below and see for yourself whether or not you believe that Silva hit Ortiz in the back of the head. Either way, Ortiz believes that is exactly what happened.

ANDERSON SILVA GETS THE FIRST ROUND KO OVER TITO ORTIZ‼️💥 pic.twitter.com/XZPMTdaozl — Tap In Elite (@tapinelite) September 12, 2021

Even though Ortiz is convinced that he was punched in the back of the head before he was knocked out, there won’t be any sort of repercussions for Silva even if Ortiz pursued this path, just because it was an exhibition fight and technically there was no real winner. But we know that Silva was lighting Ortiz up and, whether or not there was a punch to the back of the head, it feels like “The Spider” was well on his way to a victory either way.

Do you agree with Tito Ortiz that he was hit with punches behind the head by Anderson Silva when he was finished with strikes in their recent boxing match?