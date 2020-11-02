Conor McGregor gives honest assessment of Khabib Nurmagomedov as a fighter

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has shared his take on the skills of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have long stood out as two of the fiercest rivals in MMA. The pair fought in October, 2018, with Nurmagomedov winning by fourth-round submission. Despite that decisive result, their rivalry has continued ever since.

Nurmagomedov last fought at UFC 254 last month, when he defended his lightweight title for a third time with a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje. After that fight, he announced his retirement from MMA.

In the wake of Nurmagomedov’s retirement, McGregor was asked for his honest take on his rival’s skills. He conceded that the lightweight champion is the best grappler in MMA, but added that he has the skills to dethrone him.

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it.

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

“A phenomenal grappler fighter,” McGregor wrote about Nurmagomedov. “The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov recently retired from MMA, UFC President Dana White isn’t buying that the champ’s retirement will stick, and hasn’t yet stripped him of the title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is expected to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC event on January 23. The bout will be a rematch of a 2014 fight in the featherweight division, which McGregor won by first-round knockout. The winner of this rematch will be well-positioned for a crack at the lightweight title, whether it’s held by Nurmagomedov or somebody else.

What are your thoughts on this comment from McGregor? Do you think his assessment of Nurmagomedov is fair? Let us know in the comments section.